Arsenal set to start new talks over Christian Mosquera after Spanish defender tells Valencia he wants to join Premier League giants C. Mosquera Arsenal Valencia Premier League LaLiga Transfers

Christian Mosquera has reportedly made his intentions clear to Valencia that he wants to join Arsenal. The Spanish centre-back has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners, as per earlier reports, and a new round of talks is scheduled for next week between the two clubs as Mikel Arteta's side aim to finalise a summer deal for the highly rated 19-year-old.