Chelsea v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season Friendly
Peter McVitie

Arsenal in talks to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea in last-minute loan deal with winger 'hugely attracted' to Gunners proposal

R. SterlingArsenalChelseaTransfersPremier League

Arsenal and Chelsea are in talks over a potential deal that would see Raheem Sterling join the north London team on loan for the rest of the season.

  • Arsenal in talks over deadline day move for Sterling
  • Winger has been told he won't play under Maresca
  • Gunners looking to enhance their attacking options
