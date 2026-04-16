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Arsenal willing to sell Kai Havertz AND Gabriel Jesus to fund €120m mega transfer move for La Liga forward
Gunners ready to sacrifice attacking duo
Mikel Arteta is prepared to sanction the exits of both Havertz and Jesus to pave the way for a blockbuster arrival in north London, according to CaughtOffside. The decision to potentially move on such high-profile figures underlines Arsenal's determination to recruit a truly world-class clinical finisher ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
By offloading the duo, the Gunners would significantly reduce their wage bill while generating a substantial portion of the transfer fee required to test Atletico's resolve. Sources indicate that the Premier League title hopefuls are already working behind the scenes to establish a framework for what would be one of the most expensive transfers in the club's history.
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Alvarez leaves the door open for exit
While Atletico have publicly insisted their star man is not for sale, the player himself has recently done little to quell the speculation. In a recent interview, the World Cup winner gave a non-committal response when questioned about his long-term future at the Metropolitano.
Alvarez stated: "I have nothing to say. These are things that get talked about, there’s a lot of talk on social media too, everyone posts their opinion, it all blows up. I never said anything, I’m fine here, very happy, competing in all the competitions. I never said anything, it’s just talk. It gets blown out of proportion. I’m happy at Atletico, content, fighting. We’re doing well in the Champions League and we’re in the Copa del Rey final." However, when pushed on whether he could join another team for the 2026-27 campaign, he admitted: "What do I know? Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know."
Atletico prepare record-breaking counter-offer
Diego Simeone’s side are not prepared to let their prized asset leave without a fight. In a bid to ward off interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, the Spanish giants are said to be preparing a contract extension that would make the Argentine the highest-paid player at the club alongside Jan Oblak. Reports suggest the Liga outfit are ready to offer a package worth approximately €10m per season to convince him to stay. This proactive stance reflects the player's importance to the project, especially after a season in which he has proven his worth with crucial goals across all domestic and European competitions.
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Battle for the Argentine heats up
Arsenal face stiff competition if they are to successfully bring the former Manchester City man back to the Premier League. Paris Saint-Germain remain long-term admirers and possess the financial muscle to rival any offer the Gunners might put on the table. Meanwhile, Barcelona continue to monitor the situation as they search for a successor to Robert Lewandowski.
The north Londoners are attempting to bridge the gap by establishing a strong rapport with the player’s representatives early in the process. With 18 goals already to his name this season, Alvarez is one of the most sought-after properties in European football, and Arsenal’s willingness to sacrifice established stars like Havertz and Jesus underlines just how much they value the Atleti ace.