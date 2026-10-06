Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori reveals 'unexplainable emotion' after scoring first Italy goal in win against Turkey

Calafiori believes his first international goal was a matter of fate after finding the net for the Azzurri at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. The Arsenal man, who previously excelled for Bologna before his move to the Premier League, felt a deep connection to the setting of his breakthrough moment. Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the defender admitted that the evening carried a weight of significance that he felt long before the game commenced.

"There is something written for me in this city and in this stadium, where I also made my debut and scored my first goal. It was an emotion that is difficult to explain,” Calafiori told Sky Sport Italia.

The defender noted that the atmosphere in Bologna provided the perfect backdrop for his 17th senior appearance, further cementing his bond with the local supporters who once cheered his name every week during his time in Serie A. "I owe a lot to this club and these fans, I wanted to repay them. It's been a long time since I felt a match like this in my stomach, in the end it went well, but I was really excited," he added.