Mikel Arteta has made decisions over the futures of Arsenal duo Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who have both been courted by AC Milan.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arteta wants to keep Calafiori

Zinchenko exit sanctioned

Ukrainian joined Arsenal in 2022 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱