Arsenal face old foes! Premier League leaders in store for eye-catching clash as holders Crystal Palace, Man Utd and Liverpool find out FA Cup third round ties

Premier League leaders Arsenal will travel to Championship side Portsmouth in round three of the FA Cup, while holders Crystal Palace head to non-league outfit Macclesfield. English giants Manchester City and Liverpool host League One teams Exeter and Barnsley respectively and Manchester United take on Brighton in an all-Premier League affair.

  • FA Cup third round ball numbers

    Before the draw was made on Monday evening, FA Cup holders Crystal Palace were given the number 13 ball, while Premier League leaders Arsenal were 2 and 2024 winners Manchester United were 23. National League South side Weston-super-Mare (49) are into the third round for the first time in their entire 138-year history, while Macclesfield (45) and Boreham Wood (51) are the other two non-league teams to reach the third round of the competition. Finally, Brackley Town (58) can join them as they host Burton Albion in the final second round tie on Monday night.

    1. AFC Bournemouth

    2. Arsenal

    3. Aston Villa

    4. Birmingham City

    5. Blackburn Rovers

    6. Brentford

    7. Brighton & Hove Albion

    8. Bristol City

    9. Burnley

    10. Charlton Athletic

    11. Chelsea

    12. Coventry City

    13. Crystal Palace

    14. Derby County

    15. Everton

    16. Fulham

    17. Hull City

    18. Ipswich Town

    19. Leeds United

    20. Leicester City

    21. Liverpool

    22. Manchester City

    23. Manchester United

    24. Middlesbrough

    25. Millwall

    26. Newcastle United

    27. Norwich City

    28. Nottingham Forest

    29. Oxford United

    30. Portsmouth

    31. Preston North End

    32. Queens Park Rangers

    33. Sheffield United

    34. Sheffield Wednesday

    35. Southampton

    36. Stoke City

    37. Sunderland

    38. Swansea City

    39. Tottenham Hotspur

    40. Watford

    41. West Bromwich Albion

    42. West Ham United

    43. Wolverhampton Wanderers

    44. Wrexham

    45. Macclesfield

    46. Grimsby Town

    47. Shrewsbury Town

    48. Swindon Town

    49. Weston Super Mare

    50. Barnsley

    51. Boreham Wood

    52. Milton Keynes Dons

    53. Wigan Athletic

    54. Fleetwood Town

    55. Salford City

    56. Mansfield Town

    57. Cambridge United

    58. Brackley Town or Burton Albion

    59. Blackpool

    60. Walsall

    61. Exeter City

    62. Cheltenham Town

    63. Doncaster Rovers

    64. Port Vale

    FA Cup third round draw in full

    In the draw, there are four all Premier League ties, with Tottenham hosting Aston Villa, Everton entertaining Sunderland, Bournemouth travelling to Newcastle United and Brighton making the trip to Old Trafford. As mentioned above, former Premier League stalwart Portsmouth get to host Arsenal, a side they played many times earlier this century. Elsewhere, there could be a non-league battle if Brackley beat League One Burton, with the winner facing National League outfit Boreham Wood. 

    The draw is as follows, with the Premier League teams in bold.

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

    Doncaster Rovers v Southampton

    Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

    Port Vale v Fleetwood Town

    Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

    Ipswich Town v Blackpool

    Wrexham v Nottingham Forest

    Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

    Manchester City v Exeter City

    West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers

    Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

    Fulham v Middlesbrough

    Everton v Sunderland

    Liverpool v Barnsley

    Burnley v Millwall

    Norwich City v Walsall

    Portsmouth v Arsenal

    Derby County v Leeds United

    Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

    Salford City v Swindon Town

    Boreham Wood v Brackley Town or Burton Albion

    Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare

    Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

    Newcastle United v Bournemouth

    MK Dons v Oxford United

    Cheltenham Town v Leicester City

    Cambridge United v Birmingham City

    Bristol City v Watford

    Stoke City v Coventry City

    Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

    Manchester United v Brighton

    Sheffield United v Mansfield Town

  • Pundits react to FA Cup draw

    Former England team-mates Joe Cole and Peter Crouch did the honours at the third round draw, and now both have given their take on what lies ahead.

    The former winger Cole said on TNT Sports: "Charlton v Chelsea is a good draw. For clubs like Chelsea and all the top clubs, you want a home draw, you don't want to be travelling too far in January. It's a derby, it's great for Charlton, a good London derby."

    And ex-striker Crouch added: "Newcastle v Bournemouth will be a good one. Liverpool as well, I played in one against Barnsley and I think they knocked us out. We played Havant & Waterlooville and then we lost to Barnsley at Anfield."

    When will the third round FA Cup ties take place?

    The third round fixtures are scheduled to be held between January 9-12, 2026, adding to English teams' busy schedules over the festive period and the new year. 

    Incidentally, Ally McCoist added: "Tottenham against Aston Villa is a brilliant tie, that is the one that stands out more than anything. Charlton v Chelsea a London derby, but there are some great ties. Everton v Sunderland's a big one, Sunderland going well and so are Everton."

