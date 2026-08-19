Arsenal plot double transfer raid on rivals Manchester United for academy prospects James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have launched an ambitious attempt to sign Scanlon and Ogunneye from Manchester United. The Premier League champions are eager to add the duo to their youth ranks this summer as part of an aggressive recruitment strategy. Scanlon and Ogunneye have been monitored closely by Arsenal, and the club are confident that they can lure both talents away from Old Trafford.

This potential double swoop serves as a direct response to Manchester United successfully signing Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven from Arsenal in recent seasons, setting the stage for an intriguing battle between the two rival academies.