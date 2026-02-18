Goal.com
Live
Raya Saka Edozie GFXGetty/GOAL
Jude Summerfield

Arsenal player ratings vs Wolves: They're cracking up! David Raya's rush of blood proves disastrous as Gunners drop more points in Premier League title race despite Bukayo Saka's starring in No.10 role

Arsenal slipped up again in the Premier League title race as a late Tom Edozie strike helped Wolves claim a dramatic 2-2 draw on Wednesday. Bukayo Saka headed the Gunners ahead early on before Piero Hincapie doubled their lead shortly after half-time. Hugo Bueno's stunner made it a nervy final 20 minutes for Mikel Arteta's side before a calamitous mistake from David Raya allowed Edozie to equalise courtesy of a ricochet off Riccardo Calafiori.

The pressure was on for Arsenal given they had the chance to once again assert themselves by extending their lead over Manchester City at the top, but any nerves were expelled inside the opening five minutes as Declan Rice clipped a cross in for Saka, who attacked it and nodded in for his first goal since early December.

The visitors spluttered somewhat in attack for the remainder of the first half, failing to really find their groove, but they didn't have to deal with many threatening attacks from their toothless hosts either. They then got what looked to be a win-confirming second goal when Hincapie lifted a shot over Jose Sa, but Wolves fired themselves back into contention soon after when Bueno curled in an awesome strike from outside the box.

That goal made the closing stages rather anxious for Arsenal, and it all came to a head in extraordinary fashion late on when Raya fumbled a cross and presented it straight to Edozie, whose shot hit Calafiori before nestling in the back of the net.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Molineux...

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (3/10):

    Had no saves to make during the first 45 minutes but was left grasping at thin air when Bueno ruined his clean sheet. What he was doing late on in spilling the cross, we'll never know.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Looked to be limping at one point but seemed to shake the knock off. Not his sharpest evening, but far from his worst, too.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Didn't have much of a problem with any of the opposition attackers at any point of the evening.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    Had no issue charging towards Wolves' long throws and clearing the danger with some big headers. Spotted Hincapie's run and bagged an assist with a precise pass, but was involved in a costly moment of miscommunication with Raya at the death.

    Piero Hincapie (8/10):

    Showed some nifty movement in possession, leaving Yerson Mosquera sprawled on the floor at one point. Did flop a bit pathetically when trying to win a penalty and got no response from the referee, but later finished brilliantly to make it 2-0.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-ARSENALAFP

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (7/10):

    So cool and confident in possession, rarely losing the ball, and won most of his defensive ground duels.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Put it on a plate for Saka to head Arsenal into an early lead. Ran tirelessly from box to box in another good display.

    Bukayo Saka (8/10):

    Got the opener and has now scored against Wolves shortly after agreeing a new Arsenal contract on three occasions, previously doing so in July 2020 and May 2023. Weaved his way through defenders with his dribbling with effortless ease at points.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-ARSENALAFP

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (5/10):

    Not the most influential game for the former Chelsea winger, who was substituted after 65 minutes without producing much of note.

    Viktor Gyokeres (5/10):

    Largely uninvolved in the first half, having just six touches in the opening 45 minutes. Things didn't get better in the second half before his withdrawal.

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    There were a few occasions when he couldn't get the better of Mosquera when it might have resulted in a goal-scoring opportunity for Arsenal if he had. A frustrating night.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    Had a chance to spice up Arsenal's attacks but couldn't really make it count.

    Gabriel Jesus (6/10):

    Came on and naturally looks a better fit up front than Gyokeres.

    Leandro Trossard (5/10):

    Always capable of producing something from the bench, but had to be substituted himself after taking a blow.

    Riccardo Calafiori (N/A):

    An injury-time replacement for Trossard and immediately saw the ball deflect off him and into the net in a major blow to his side's title hopes.

    Mikel Arteta (5/10):

    The cautious approach looked to have won Arsenal another three points, but a moment of madness from Raya means Arteta has a lot to think about before the north London derby.

Premier League
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
0