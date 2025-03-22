Arsenal player ratings vs Liverpool: Gunners run riot against sorry Reds as Mariona Caldentey runs the show and brilliant Caitlin Foord scores in thumping victory

The Gunners ran riot against the Reds, who scored two own goals in their 4-0 drubbing.

Arsenal ran rampant at the Emirates on Saturday, beating a hapless Liverpool side 4-0, and exacting a measure of revenge for their FA Cup exit.

The Gunners dominated possession and didn't concede a shot on target as they exerted control in a one-sided first half. Mariona Caldentey was imperious on the ball. Her curling effort, Arsenal's third goal of the game, ended the fixture as a contest before half-time.

Caitlin Foord opened the scoring halfway through the first period when she turned home a bouncing ball in the Liverpool box. A minute later, Jasmine Matthews skewed a cross past her own keeper. In a muted second half, she completed the scoring by deflecting another dangerous Arsenal pass beyond a helpless Rachael Laws in the Liverpool net.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...