Arsenal player ratings vs Dinamo Zagreb: Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli move Gunners into touching distance of Champions League last 16 - but Raheem Sterling endures another stinker

Mikel Arteta's side moved back up to third in the European standings on a straightforward night at the Emirates

Arsenal all but guaranteed themselves a top-eight finish in the Champions League league phase with a comfortable 3-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

A draw in their final game against Girona next week will be enough to secure passage straight through to the last 16 after goals from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard saw off the Croatian champions in north London.

Rice's crisp finish after just two minutes opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side and, after seeing a number of chances go begging, Havertz added a second when he headed home from Gabriel Martinelli's ball in before Odegaard turned in Leandro Trossard's cross in stoppage-time.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...