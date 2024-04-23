Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: Martin Odegaard runs the show as brilliant Ben White and clinical Kai Havertz put Blues to the sword in five-star showing

Mikel Arteta's side recorded their biggest-ever victory over their fierce rivals on Tuesday as they moved clear at the top of the Premier League table

This time last year, Arsenal's Premier League title bid was veering wildly off course, with a disastrous 3-3 draw against Southampton on April 21, 2023 and a defeat to Manchester City a few days later condemning their chances of domestic silverware to the scrapheap.

Flash-forward to the present and the Gunners look determined to ensure that history doesn't repeat itself this campaign. Their clash with a thoroughly unpredictable Chelsea side could have been a real banana skin, with the Blues taking points off a string of top sides - including Arsenal - this season. But Mikel Arteta's charges brutally dismissed any doubts over their mentality in front of a delighted crowd, steamrolling their way to a record-breaking 5-0 win.

The pace was set for a breathless first half inside four minutes, when Leandro Trossard creamed an effort past Djordje Petrovic following an excellent burst forward by Declan Rice.

While Chelsea retained a threat on the counter and went close to scoring a few times themselves, Arsenal would have been scratching their heads as to how they didn't get a second before the break. Kai Havertz was again guilty of profligacy, while Rice saw an effort fizz over and Trossard was somehow denied a brace when his deflected strike fortuitously cannoned off Petrovic.

These close shaves clearly sharpened Arsenal minds during the interval as they came out with a point to prove. Inside seven minutes of the restart, Ben White showed excellent composure in to convert in the box and Havertz then provided the finishing touches to Martin Odegaard's incredible through ball to make it 3-0.

Arsenal continued to cut through their rivals with ease and further strikes from Havertz and White added more gloss to the scoreline. The result puts Arsenal three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table ahead of the Merseyside derby tomorrow, while Manchester City are four points back with two games in hand.

GOAL rates the Gunner's players from the Emirates Stadium...