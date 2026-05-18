Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley: One more game! Kai Havertz soars high to put Gunners on cusp of long-awaited Premier League title

Predictably it was attack vs defence from the outset as the Clarets sat in a low block and tried to stifle the wannabe champions, but it always looked like a matter of time before Arsenal found the net. Leandro Trossard smacked the base of the post after some neat combination with Eberechi Eze after a quarter of an hour, and Bukayo Saka's dangerous cross floated right across the face of goal.

The Gunners were convinced they should have had a penalty when Saka went down in the six-yard box when it looked easier to tap in Havertz's low cross. Replays showed he had kicked Lucas Pires' leg as he went to shoot, and the VAR didn't overturn the decision not to award a spot-kick.

It mattered little, though, as the hosts took the lead just three minutes later. Martin Odegaard's goal-bound strike was deflected wide and from the resulting corner Havertz soared high to nod his side in front. Saka came within a whisker of doubling the advantage just before half-time, but his trademark curling effort sailed just wide.

The second period would follow a similar pattern on what became an increasingly tetchy evening, with Eberechi Eze squandering two big openings in the space of two minutes not long after the restart, including a volley that was feathered onto the crossbar.

Havertz was at the centre of another flashpoint for the wrong reasons with around 20 minutes to play, escaping a red card despite lunging in on Lesley Ugochukwu and catching him high on the back of his leg as the VAR deemed that the foul didn't represent serious foul play. Arsenal breathed a sigh of relief and weathered a scrappy conclusion to the game to claim a vital three points.

The result means the north Londoners will be champions if City drop points against Bournemouth on Tuesday, otherwise they may well have to beat Crystal Palace on the final day as City face Aston Villa.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...