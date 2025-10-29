Arsenal Brighton GFXGetty Images
Arsenal player ratings vs Brighton: Max Dowman is the truth! Hale End stars send Gunners into Carabao Cup quarter-finals as Ethan Nwaneri scores first goal of season

Arsenal booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory at home to Brighton on Wednesday. Second-half goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka saw Mikel Arteta's men into the next round, with several young players impressing for the Gunners after weathering an early Seagulls storm.

Brighton ought to have gone ahead inside 10 minutes when Christian Norgaard carelessly lost possession in his own half, but goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was out quickly to smother Georginio Rutter's shot. Then, on the counter from an Arsenal corner, Rutter slipped in Stefanos Tzimas, who somehow fluffed his lines from close range.

Arsenal didn't truly get going until the second half, where they took the lead with 58 minutes on the clock. Mikel Merino's clever flick between the lines found Myles Lewis-Skelly, who cut the ball back for close friend Nwaneri to slide home.

Arteta threw on Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber as the hosts looked to solidify their status as leaders, which unsurprisingly coincided with their set-piece threat improving dramatically and the mood shifting around the ground. The first of those subs doubled the lead from open play. however, reacting quickest when Jason Steele spilled a shot from debutant Andre Harriman-Annous to send the Gunners into the last eight.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (7/10):

    A surprisingly busy evening for the deputy goalkeeper, coming up with some important saves to keep Arsenal afloat.

    Ben White (6/10):

    Put in a positive shift on a rare start at right-back, with Arteta mindful of his ambitions to make England's World Cup squad next summer. Taken off for Timber with 20 minutes remaining.

    Cristhian Mosquera (6/10):

    Arsenal began the night effectively asleep at the wheel and under a barrage of Brighton pressure, forcing Mosquera into some tough tackles early doors. Lapsed in concentration during the second half with a couple of sloppy passes from the back.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    One of three players in the XI who made their first start for Arsenal. Played a fairly sturdy 70 minutes before being replaced by Gabriel for the closing stages.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (7/10):

    Relished his battles with Tzimas and then  Minteh down Brighton's right. Set up good pal Nwaneri with a cutback to get the hosts off the mark.

    Midfield

    Mikel Merino (7/10):

    Had his fingerprints all over the midfield battle. Though the Spaniard can at sometimes be accused of lacking flair and creativity, it was his off-the-cuff flick which led to Nwaneri's opener.

    Christian Norgaard (5/10):

    Stuck out like a sore thumb in the centre of the park. Provided neither protection nor ingenuity.

    Ethan Nwaneri (7/10):

    Took a while to get into his groove but improved once he got on the scoresheet. Will always be a threat with shooting technique as clean as his. Will hope to get more chances in the line up given Odegaard's injury struggles.

    Attack

    Max Dowman (7/10):

    Now the youngest player to start a competitive fixture for Arsenal. A bright spark whenever he had the ball, and Brighton threw a series of double-teams his way such was their respect for the 15-year-old. Wanted a penalty when he fell under a challenge from Olivier Boscagli but the referee was having none of it. Afforded a standing ovation when replaced by Saka.

    Andre Harriman-Annous (5/10):

    A surprise inclusion in the XI, making his senior debut. Hardly a shock that he didn't immediately take to the rigours of the adult game, but still pressed for the cause well. It was his shot which Steele couldn't hold on to that ended in Saka doubling Arsenal's lead. Replaced by Rice and given a warm round of applause as he left the pitch.

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Clearly the most gifted player in Arsenal's attack from the start, though this seldom led to creating chances. Booed throughout by Brighton fans for his Crystal Palace allegiances. Given a rest late on when taken off for Trossard.

    Subs & Manager

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    Immediately made Arsenal more of a menace from dead-ball situations, unnerving Brighton's defenders.

    Jurrien Timber (7/10):

    A brilliant solo run led to the Dutchman slipping in Harriman-Annous before Saka's clincher.

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Made no mistake with the one real chance of note he had in 20 minutes on the pitch.

    Declan Rice (N/A):

    Subbed on when the game was effectively over.

    Leandro Trossard (N/A):

    Likewise had little time to make an impact, though did strike the post in stoppage time.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    If the Spaniard has real ambitions of winning this competition, then he took a massive gamble with his team selection, but it paid dividends and Arsenal are technically still on for a quadruple.

