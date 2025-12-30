Arsenal player ratings vs Aston Villa: Gabriel is BACK! Returning defender sparks Gunners into life as 'Set-Piece FC' send title-race message with crushing win

Villa arrived in north London on the back of 11 straight wins and ought to have opened the scoring after just 13 minutes. Ezri Konsa stole the ball off a dawdling Viktor Gyokeres and found Ollie Watkins at the far post, but could only watch as the striker side-footed the ball inches wide of the post. Gyokeres also had sight of goal in the first half but could only head two decent opportunities off target when well-placed.

Arsenal also needed William Saliba to stick out a toe and deny Watkins right before half-time with a crucial intervention. The offside flag had popped up, but Saliba wasn't to know as he prevented the England striker from opening the scoring and sending the Villans in at the break with the advantage.

The visitors were made to rue those moments as Arsenal broke the deadlock at the start of the second half. A Bukayo Saka corner in from the right led to goalkeeper Emi Martinez being put under pressure from Gabriel, and the Argentine was only able to flap at the ball which rolled free and into the back of the net. The goal brought Arsenal to life and suddenly they looked a different team, doubling their lead when Martin Odegaard won the ball back inside the Villa half and slipped in Zubimendi to poke the ball past Martinez.

With a two-goal lead, Arsenal continued to dominate with Odegaard twice going close before Trossard killed off any dreams of a Villa comeback by firing home a clinical strike from the edge of the penalty area after the visitors failed to properly clear a ball in from the Arsenal captain. The scoring didn't end there either, as substitute Jesus added a fourth with his first touch after replacing Gyokeres.

Villa did manage to pull a goal back in stoppage time when Donyell Malen somehow got the ball past David Raya and through to Watkins to convert from close range, but it was only a consolation on a miserable return to his former club for Emery..

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates....