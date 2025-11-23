Arsenal thump TottenhamGetty/Goal
Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: Eberechi Eze paints north London red! Hat-trick hero shows sorry Spurs what they could have won on dream derby debut

Eberechi Eze's brilliant hat-trick secured Arsenal bragging rights in the north London derby as Mikel Arteta's men romped to a 4-1 win over a sorry Tottenham side on Sunday. Leandro Trossard got the ball rolling for the Gunners before an Eze double either side of half-time put the hosts in control. Richarlison's wonder strike gave Spurs some hope, but another classy finish from Eze ensured Arsenal went six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal took the lead in the 36th minute when Mikel Merino's delightful through ball cut open Tottenham's defence, and Trossard was on hand to nudge the ball home via a deflection. A very defensive-minded Tottenham side were 2-0 down five minutes later when Eze's quick feet and snap shot proved too much for Guglielmo Vicario. 

The ultra-confident hosts put the game to bed a minute after the break when Eze - who looked like he would join Tottenham before Arsenal swooped in for him during the summer transfer window - lashed in a shot from the edge of the area to send the home fans wild. However, out of nowhere, Spurs scored with their first shot on goal as Richarlison caught David Raya off his line with a spectacular 40-yard strike in the 55th minute.

But hopes of a comeback were obliterated when former Crystal Palace star Eze scored a superb third 14 minutes from time after good work from Trossard. After Manchester City's shock loss to Newcastle on Saturday, this was the perfect response from Arteta's men, and results like these may go a long way to ending their 21-year wait for a Premier League title.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    The former Brentford 'keeper was beaten by a wonderful bit of improvisation from Richarlison. Some of his distribution wasn't the best but, he wasn't tested much.

    Jurrien Timber (8/10):

    Was commanding and powerful in defence and attack in the first half and continued that after the break with an assist for Eze's second.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    The France international was relatively untroubled against Tottenham's uninspiring attack. Tougher tests will lie ahead, and he won't have the injured Gabriel Magalhaes alongside him, but so far, so good.

    Piero Hincapie (7/10):

    Came in for Gabriel and acquitted himself well at the back, albeit he wasn't tested a great deal. Likes to get forward, too.

    Riccardo Calafiori (7/10):

    Continues to keep Lewis-Skelly out of the starting XI and for good reason. The Italian is just a brick wall at times.

    Midfield

    Eberechi Eze (10/10):

    Popped up with a moment of magic for his opener and Arsenal's second. Quick feet and some terrific finishing earned him a dream-like north London derby debut. This is a game he will never forget, and he could be the difference-maker this season.

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    After a competent first half, he lost possession a bit too easily, and seconds later, Richarlison reduced Tottenham's arrears with a goal of the season contender. Still passes through the lines very well.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Bagged an assist for Eze's first goal with a neat one-touch pass, which summed up his attitude for the game. Ergo, get the ball forward quickly and in a direct manner.

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (8/10):

    When Spurs were standing firm, he was the one who showed signs of breaking their resistance. Nearly scored with an excellent free-kick and was involved in the build-up for both first-half goals. 

    Mikel Merino (8/10):

    Led Arsenal's attack in place of the injured Gyokeres, but his most telling contribution was outside the box when he lofted a brilliant pass into Trossard's path for the opening goal. He's a good option for Arsenal to have.

    Leandro Trossard (8/10):

    Timed his run to perfection for Arsenal's first of the game and just about did enough to squirm his shot past Vicario. His movement and decision-making were top-notch and nabbed an assist, too.

    Subs & Manager

    Noni Madueke (7/10):

    Was sharp and direct when he came on.

    Ethan Nwaneri (7/10):

    The teenager was lively and alert off the bench.

    Cristhian Mosquera  (N/A):

    Too little time to make an impact.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (N/A):

    Came on at the death.

    Mikel Arteta (9/10):

    While Frank fielded a very conservative starting XI, Arteta played a strong hand, and it worked for him. His team repeatedly managed to break open Spurs' deep-lying defence with a mixture of skill, vision, and tenacity. Performances like these will do his team the world of good, as the Spaniard got this spot on.

