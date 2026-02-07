Goal.com
Live
Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal Sunderland 2025-26Getty Images
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Sunderland: Viktor Gyokeres is on fire! In-form striker scores twice to send Gunners nine points clear at summit

Super sub Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to score twice as Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win against Sunderland to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League. Gyokeres made a huge impact having replaced Gabriel Jesus midway through the second half, netting a quickfire brace to add to Martin Zubimendi's opener, and fire the Gunners to a commanding advantage in the title race.

With nearest challengers Manchester City travelling to Liverpool on Sunday, Mikel Arteta's league leaders would have been well aware of the importance of a win to put the pressure on Pep Guardiola's side ahead of their trip to Anfield, but they came up against some stubborn early resistance from the visitors at the Emirates.

But that resistance was finally broken when Leandro Trossard set up Martin Zubimendi who fizzed in an excellent strike to open the scoring for the second successive weekend with a fine strike that went in off the post from just outside the box.

Both Kai Havertz and Declan Rice went close to extending Arsenal's lead but it was Viktor Gyokeres, who had only just come off the bench, who added the second when he fired home expertly having been set up by Havertz midway through the second half.

And the Sweden international made sure of the points in stoppage time when he added his sixth goal in eight appearances, tapping home from close range after Gabriel Martinelli had raced clear and set him up.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

  • Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    Got away with an early mistake when he failed to deal with a free-kick. Good save down to his left early in the second half. Aside from the early error his handling and distribution was excellent.

    Jurrien Timber (7/10):

    Typical Timber performance. Gave Sunderland very little down his side.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Looked a bit edgy in the first half and picked up a booking. Didn't seem to settle after that.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    So strong defensively as usual. Got his head on almost everything.

    Riccardo Calafiori (6/10):

    Great to see him back in the side. Not as influential as we've come to expect in an attacking sense but solid at the back.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-SUNDERLANDAFP

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (8/10):

    Another goal for Zubimendi. Great strike from the edge of the box that capped another excellent all round performance.

    Declan Rice (8/10):

    Strong display in the heart of midfield. Almost broke the deadlock early in the first half when he fired just wide from distance.

    Kai Havertz (7/10):

    So close to a wonderful goal just before half-time which bent just past the post. Nice assist for Gyokeres' first goal.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-SUNDERLANDAFP

    Attack

    Leandro Trossard (8/10):

    Got the assist for Zubimendi's goal and it was his incisive pass that led to Gyokeres' strike. Arsenal's best attacker on the day.

    Gabriel Jesus (5/10):

    Given a start in front of Viktor Gyokeres, but couldn't really get into the game. Looked to have won a penalty in the first half but was flagged offside.

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Few flashes of quality, but Sunderland dealt with him quite comfortably. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • GyokeresGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Viktor Gyokeres (9/10):

    Off the bench to score two crucial second half goals. Great finish while off balance for the first and tapped in the second late on. Superb shift having been introduced.

    Gabriel Martinelli (7/10):

    Great play to set up Gyokeres' second.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Replaced the tiring Calafiori midway through the second half.

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Fired one effort just wide.

    Mikel Arteta (8/10):

    Shuffled his pack a bit and will have been more than happy with the performance. His introduction of Gyokeres worked wonders.

Premier League
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
0