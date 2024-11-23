Arsenal player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Title gone? Behave! Bukayo Saka brilliance - and magic from Martin Odegaard - gets Gunners back on track

The Gunners roared back to winning ways in the Premier League to close the gap on leaders Liverpool

Arsenal ended their four-game run without a Premier League win in style as they swept Nottingham Forest aside at Emirates Stadium, cruising to a dominant 3-0 win.

Mikel Arteta sprang some surprises with his starting XI, bringing in Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus, with Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz left on the bench. Leandro Trossard was also preferred to Gabriel Martinelli, while Mikel Merino started ahead of Declan Rice.

But the changes led to a really bright start from the hosts and after Jurrien Timber had seen a goal ruled out for offside, Bukayo Saka crashed home a superb goal to open the scoring on 15 minutes.

The hosts dominated the rest of the first half but had to wait for a wonderful goal from Partey, who had been introduced at half-time to replace Jorginho, to double their advantage six minutes after the interval.

And another substitute, 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, put the gloss on a superb team performance when he slotted home his first Premier League goal four minutes from time.

