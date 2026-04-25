Arsenal player ratings vs Newcastle: Eberechi Eze doesn't do tap-ins! Stunning strike sends Gunners top despite another timid display from title challengers

Arsenal took the lead after just nine minutes as they converted from the third of three short corners in quick succession. The ball was worked to Eze on the edge of the box, and the England international curled a first-time finish into the top corner of Nick Pope's goal.

Arteta's players failed to kick on, however, and Newcastle had more of the ball through the first half, with David Raya forced into a diving save after almost being wrong-footed by a long-range effort from Sandro Tonali.

The second half continued in a similar pattern, with goa-scoring opportunities at a premium at both ends. Newcastle substitute Yoane Wissa was presented with a great chance to equalise, but he volleyed well over the bar from close range as the game entered its final 10 minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard both forced Pope into saves as the match opened up late on, but in the end, Eze's goal was enough to settle matters in the home side's favour.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...