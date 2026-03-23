Arsenal told they must learn to play DIRTY after Carabao Cup final loss as ex-Gunner says decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga wasn't a mistake

Speaking to Covers.com, former Arsenal defender Sagna refused to scapegoat the goalkeeper for the result, instead pointing toward a lack of tactical pragmatism in the second half. He suggested that a more direct approach might have given them a better chance of coming out on top.

Sagna said: "Mikel Arteta did not make a mistake by starting Kepa in goal instead of David Raya. Kepa is a top goalkeeper and while his mistake cost Arsenal a goal, it wasn’t the only reason why the Gunners lost the game. Arsenal started to sit back in the second half and they invited pressure from Manchester City. They must learn to play dirty and send the ball long to relieve some pressure and position a higher block, rather than in their own box. Whenever they got the ball, they were adamant in playing from the back and they were punished for it.

"If Kai Havertz had scored his early chance in the game, it could’ve been a completely different result. He needed to shoot a bit earlier in order to have more of the goal to aim at, but James Trafford produced a set of great saves - he deserves a lot of praise for his performance. Arsenal need to forget about this result and learn from their mistakes. Arteta will use Sunday’s defeat to inspire his team for the remainder of the season and compete for the three major trophies they have a strong chance of winning."