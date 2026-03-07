Arsenal push ahead with plans to sign €100m-rated midfielder as agent watches Brighton victory

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Newcastle's Tonali as Arteta looks to add world-class quality to his midfield. The north London club have identified the 25-year-old as the ideal candidate to lead their engine room into a new era of domestic and European dominance.

The interest reached a new high this week when the player's representative, Beppe Riso, was seen in the stands during Arsenal's victory over Brighton. His presence has sparked fresh talk that a move to the capital is becoming a reality, despite the staggering £87 million ($116.5m) valuation being placed on the former AC Milan man by the Magpies, according to Tuttosport.