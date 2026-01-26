Getty/GOAL
‘Easily Arsenal’s most important player’ – Gunners fan KSI picks his key man in Mikel Arteta’s side and reveals verdict on ‘magnet’ Viktor Gyokeres amid £64m striker's goal struggles
Saka stands alone as Arsenal’s MVP
Speaking on a recent episode of the Beast Mode On podcast, KSI did not hesitate when asked to identify the driving force behind Arsenal’s surge to the top of the Premier League table. With the pressure mounting after Manchester City closed the gap at the top to four points at the weekend, the internet personality believes one name stands above the rest as the team's indispensable figure.
“Saka is most important player easily,” KSI declared, dismissing any debate regarding the winger's influence. The England international has been electric throughout the 2025-26 campaign, providing the creative spark and clinical edge that has kept the Gunners at the summit. For KSI, Saka’s consistency and ability to deliver in big moments make him the undisputed talisman of Arteta’s project, eclipsing even the likes of captain Martin Odegaard and defensive rock William Saliba in terms of pure value to the system.
The ‘magnet’ theory: KSI defends Gyokeres
While Saka received unequivocal praise, the conversation turned to the more divisive topic of summer signing Gyokeres. The striker has faced scrutiny for his goal return since arriving from Sporting Lisbon, having netted nine times in all competitions. However, KSI pushed back against the criticism, arguing that the forward’s contribution goes beyond the scoresheet.
“Obviously, Gyokeres isn't firing. He isn't scoring goals,” KSI acknowledged regarding the forward's current form.
However, he elaborated on why he believes the striker remains crucial to the side. “But I call him the magnet,” he explained. “He draws all the players towards him, he allows all the other players like Saka, Trossard, Odegaard to find space in order to score.”
Watch the KSI interview
Winning with - and struggling without - the Swede
KSI further supported his "magnet" theory by pointing to the team’s collective performance when Gyokeres is on the pitch compared to when he is substituted. He suggested that the team’s ability to win matches is directly linked to the Swede’s involvement.
“So, yes, he's not scoring himself but whenever he's there, whenever he's in the squad, wherever he's playing, we most of the time win,” KSI remarked. “We do very, very well with him.”
The YouTuber also noted a drop in performance levels when Arteta withdraws the striker. “And then as soon as he comes off, we just invite pressure,” he added.
Arteta’s faith facing the ultimate test
KSI’s comments come at a critical juncture in the season. Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table, but the gap to second-placed City has narrowed to just four points following the weekend’s results. With the pressure mounting, the form of key players like Saka and the tactical role of Gyokeres will likely dominate the discourse among supporters.
While acknowledging the striker is not scoring enough, KSI remains convinced that his role as a "magnet" is vital for the team to function. As Arsenal prepare for their next fixture, the debate over whether Gyokeres needs to start scoring or simply continue "drawing players" to him will continue, but for one of the club’s most famous fans, his value to the side is clear.
