Arsenal open talks with key midfielder over new contract as Gunners continue push to tie down biggest stars

Reports suggest his current agreement is worth roughly £240,000 per week, but the new terms are expected to bring him closer to the club's highest earners, according to the BBC. For context, team-mate Bukayo Saka recently put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth a minimum of £300,000 per week, setting a benchmark for the club’s top performers as they attempt to maintain a competitive wage bill while rewarding excellence.

Discussions between the club and the player’s representatives are said to be at an early stage, and there is currently no firm timeline for an official announcement. However, the intent from the north Londoners is clear: they want to avoid any uncertainty regarding their key assets.