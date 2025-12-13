@leahwilliamsonn Instagram
Arsenal & Lionesses star Leah Williamson jets off to New York to visit model girlfriend Elle Smith
Williamson takes time out in the Big Apple
Although Williamson and Smith have never publicly confirmed their relationship, speculation about their closeness has been building steadily since early 2024. The first real spark came in March, when Smith shared a video of the pair floating together on a paddleboard in the ocean. The caption, "happy birthday my love x", was met with a playful emoji response from Williamson, prompting fans to draw their own conclusions. Another notable moment came in May, following England’s emphatic 6-0 victory over Portugal. In a black-and-white photograph shared online, Williamson was seen sitting on Smith’s lap, arms wrapped around her. Earlier in the year, the couple were also seen enjoying rooftop hospitality at the exclusive SAA Club in Brooklyn. There, they relaxed by a pool overlooking the Manhattan skyline.
An American journalist and beauty pageant contestant, Smith was crowned Miss USA in 2021 after first earning the Miss Kentucky USA title earlier that year. Her victory made her only the second woman from Kentucky to claim the national crown. Smith later represented the United States at the Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the top 10, ultimately losing out to India’s Harnaaz Sandhu. Since then, she has built a profile as a media professional and model.
Relaxing in New York!
On Friday, Williamson added another chapter to that story by sharing a carousel of images from New York. The photos showed the pair enjoying everyday moments, including a visit to a movie theatre and attendance at a live music concert. The understated caption, "Spending time", spoke volumes about the chemistry between the two.
Williamson still recovering from her knee injury
Williamson had been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury during Euro 2025 in the summer, one that required surgery shortly after the final. While the timing was cruel, the defender approached her rehabilitation with the same calm determination that defines her on the pitch. Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League meeting with Benfica in October, her head coach Renee Slegers offered a cautiously optimistic update.
"She's progressing well," Slegers said. "She did her first session on pitch yesterday, which was good. Exact timeline, we'll have to see day by day, week by week, but we hope to see her back before Christmas. That will be great. But then everything has to go to plan."
And it seems everything has gone according to plan as the Arsenal star made her first appearance of the season in the Gunners' clash with Everton on Saturday afternoon in the WSL as she came off the bench.
Arsenal have a busy schedule before Christmas break
Arsenal climbed up to second in the Women’s Super League, following their 3-1 victory over Everton. However, they can still slip back to fourth if Chelsea and Manchester United win their respective matches. Next up is a Champions League clash with Oud-Heverlee Leuven on December 17 and a League Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace on December 21, before they head into the winter break.
