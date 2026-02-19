Getty Images Sport
Arsenal legend claims Mikel Arteta will LEAVE Gunners to manage European giants and backs ex-star to replace him at Emirates
The inevitable move to Barcelona
Petit, a man who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in north London, is adamant that Arteta's journey will eventually lead him back to his roots. The Frenchman suggests that regardless of whether the current project ends in major silverware or heartbreak, the pull of a return to the club that helped shape his footballing philosophy will prove too strong to resist. The narrative around Arteta's long-term future is shifting, with Petit suggesting that the Spaniard's managerial ceiling extends far beyond the confines of the Premier League.
The connection between Arteta and Barcelona is deep. Having come through the famed La Masia academy, the Arsenal boss is a student of the Blaugrana way, and Petit believes it is only a matter of time before he returns. "Mikel Arteta will one day manage Barcelona, I think eventually we'll see that," Petit told BetBrothers. "The connections are strong. But I think it depends on how he wants to deal with his managerial career, in terms of having his mind set to be there forever, like a one-club man sort of thing."
While Arsenal fans may be desperate to keep their tactical mastermind for the long haul, Petit feels that the allure of Camp Nou will eventually outweigh any loyalty to the London project. He continued: "Does he really want to experience football in different countries? To be honest, if he is to leave Arsenal, I see him more likely to go abroad than to another Premier League club. So, obviously, I'd say Barca would be his favourite next move if he were to leave Arsenal."
Success or failure leads to the same path
Arsenal suffered another setback after being held to a 2-2 draw by Wolves on Wednesday. The result opened the door for Manchester City to close the gap to just two points in the title race, intensifying the battle at the top of the standings as the season enters a decisive stretch. After guiding Arsenal two second-place finishes three years in a row, the possibility of another failure is looming, placing more pressure on the coach's shoulders.
However, Petit suggests that Arteta's departure might not depend on the results of the current quadruple chase. Whether the Gunners lift every trophy in sight or fall short at the final hurdle, the outcome remains the same in his eyes. "To be honest, I don't know what's best. If he wins, he will leave. If he doesn't win, he will leave. I don't know. If he wins, he might continue to increase the number of trophies," Petit added.
"We would have to be in Arteta's head to think what he wants to do in the future. But for me, I see him more on the long term, as long as possible to stay at Arsenal, rather than moving somewhere else, than leaving any time soon."
Fabregas emerges as the chosen successor
If Arteta does depart for Catalonia, the question of who fills the void becomes paramount. For Petit, the answer is another former Arsenal captain who has been making waves in the dugout: Cesc Fabregas. Currently impressing as the head coach of Serie A side Como, Fabregas is quickly building a reputation as one of the brightest young minds in the game. Petit believes that the Spaniard's growth as a leader makes him a prime candidate for the Arsenal hot seat when the time eventually comes.
Petit has been particularly impressed by the way Fabregas has handled high-profile players and dressing room discipline. "I think Cesc Fabregas will take his time because he has everything he needs at Como," Petit continued. "He wants players, they bring him players. Whatever he wants, they bring it to him. And that's allowing him to have that kind of power in the decision-making."
The rise of a new managerial force
Petit pointed to a recent incident involving Alvaro Morata as evidence of Fabregas's maturing authority. "I think I saw something this weekend which I haven't seen throughout the season with Alvaro Morata. Morata got sent off because he reacted to a provocation and Fabregas came out publicly to say, you know, he should know better. I think it's the first time he goes public about a player instead of, you know, going public as he probably did in the past. So for me, that's showing personality, showing, 'I'm the boss,' and that obviously is a sign of 'I'm going to be here for a while."
Ultimately, Petit expects the biggest clubs in world football to come calling for Fabregas, with Arsenal and Chelsea likely to be at the front of the queue given his history with both clubs. "His former clubs will let managers go and obviously Chelsea, Arsenal, I mean really any club at the top, will be looking at him as an option because he's doing an incredible job at Como," Petit concluded. While Arteta remains the man for the present, the blueprint for Arsenal's future is already being drafted by those who know the club best.
