Arsenal kick off their January transfer window! Gunners complete first signing in form of Swedish starlet who suffered Euro 2025 heartbreak against Lionesses

Holmberg is a young full-back who has been on the radar of many for a while now, having made her debut for Hammarby as a 15-year-old. It was around that time that the young Swede actually trained with Lyon, the eight-time European champions, further underlining the potential she had and the excitement she was generating in Europe already, despite still being so young.

Rumours of interest in Holmberg from clubs abroad would simmer away from that point onwards, but the defender stayed with Hammarby throughout the speculation, making 96 appearances across four seasons. That regular game time, and the impressive performances that came with it, allowed her to break into the Sweden national team, too, with Holmberg a revelation at the European Championship last summer, a tournament that unfortunately ended with her missed spot-kick in the penalty shootout defeat to England in the quarter-finals.

That was a rare misstep from the Swede, however, and she didn't seem to be affected by the moment upon returning home to complete the rest of the 2025 Damallsvenskan season with Hammarby. Netting six goals and providing four assists in 26 league appearances - a strong return from a defender - Holmberg helped Hammarby finish second in the table, securing qualification for the Champions League, won the Swedish Cup and was named Breakthrough of the Year at the league's end of season awards.

Unsurprisingly, then, Aftonbladet reported in October that 'basically every major club' was interested in the 19-year-old, who Arsenal were keen to sign last summer rather than this winter. However, despite growing interest across Europe, the Gunners were still able to win the race for one of the most highly-rated young players on the continent, paying an undisclosed fee to secure her signature.