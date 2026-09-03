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Arsenal launched shock late move for Julian Alvarez's TEAMMATE as Mikel Arteta sought desperate Atletico Madrid forward alternative
Gunners launch ambitious Martinez enquiry
According to Daily Mail, Arsenal explored a blockbuster move for Inter striker Martinez during the final stages of the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looked to add a clinical edge to his frontline. Despite an active window that saw the arrivals of the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Piero Hincapie, the north London side found themselves short on attacking numbers following a series of departures.
The report indicates that Arsenal's assistant manager, Gabriel Heinze, took a personal lead in the negotiations, reaching out to his compatriot Martinez last week to discuss the possibility of a move to the Premier League. The 29-year-old, who remains one of Europe's most feared marksmen after netting 22 goals in 41 appearances last term, was identified as the ideal profile to lead Arteta's line.
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Alvarez and Osimhen options exhausted
The pursuit of Martinez only intensified once it became clear that other top targets were out of reach. Arteta had initially prioritised Atletico Madrid’s Alvarez, but the former Manchester City man made it clear his preference was to join Barcelona. Arsenal also looked into a deal for Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray, but the complexities of that arrangement prevented a late breakthrough.
Inter remain in a commanding position regarding Martinez’s future, as the Argentina international still has three years remaining on his contract at the San Siro. Despite the allure of the Premier League and the contact from Heinze, the Italian giants refused to entertain any offers, viewing Martinez as untouchable.
Martinez pledges loyalty to Inter project
Speaking about his future and the persistent interest from abroad, Martinez has been vocal about his desire to stay in Italy. "No doubt I would like to retire at this club," he stated back in May. "It’s hard for me to imagine myself anywhere else these days. You never know in football but if they don’t kick me out, I’m staying here."
The Argentine went on to explain that while he is flattered by the attention from England and Spain, his life is now firmly rooted in Milan. "It’s definitely a great pleasure, a great honour, and a huge satisfaction because you’re always working to improve, to move forward, to become better," he added. "When these offers or calls from these huge clubs arrive, they’re always welcome... Now I’m in a city that has supported me incredibly since day one. I have a restaurant, my kids go to school. I’ll always be here because I feel good, because I’m happy.
"You never know when it comes to football. As long as they want me, those who are needed at Inter will be here. Of course, as I always say, it happens in every job. When you’re no longer needed, they eventually send you away. But right now I’m here with all my heart, just like I was on day one."
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Arteta left with attacking dilemma
The failure to land a top-tier striker leaves Arteta with significant questions to answer as the season progresses. While Kai Havertz has started the campaign well, the German is often viewed as a hybrid forward rather than a traditional number nine. Viktor Gyokeres is currently the other option in the pecking order, yet the Swede has surprisingly failed to feature for even a minute across Arsenal’s opening two Premier League games. His lack of involvement could suggest that Arteta remains unconvinced by the striker, perhaps explaining the club’s determination to strengthen in that position.
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