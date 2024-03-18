Arsenal hit by worrying injury scare ahead of crunch Man City Premier League clash as Gabriel pulls out of Brazil squad

GettyAditya GokhaleArsenal hit by worrying injury scare ahead of crunch Man City Premier League clash as Gabriel pulls out of Brazil squadGabrielArsenalBrazilManchester City vs ArsenalManchester CityPremier LeagueBrazil have announced that Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has left their squad with an injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGabriel leaves Brazil squad through injuryArsenal defender important ahead of title showdownGunners play Man City on March 31