Arsenal's injury boost! Bukayo Saka and Ben White spotted with Gunners squad as Mikel Arteta jets players out to Dubai for warm-weather camp after humiliating Carabao Cup exit

B. SakaB. WhiteArsenalPremier League

Bukayo Saka and Ben White were spotted with the Arsenal squad as Mikel Arteta & Co. jetted out to Dubai for warm-weather camp.

  • Saka was nursing a hamstring injury
  • Whereas, White had a procedure on his knee
  • Both players have joined Arsenal squad that flew to Dubai
