Randal Kolo Muani PSG 2024 HIC 2:1Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal's new No.9?! Gunners join race to sign PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani as Ligue 1 giants reveal demands for potential loan deal

R. Kolo MuaniArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Arsenal could reportedly join the race to sign PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani as the Ligue 1 giants are potentially looking to send him out on loan.

  • Arsenal looking to strengthen their attack
  • Are considered frontrunners to sign Kolo Muani
  • PSG will be happy to sanction a loan or a permanent deal
