Revealed: Why Arsenal star Gabriel escaped red card for Emi Martinez HEAD KICK during Chelsea clash as Premier League panel reach 'unanimous' verdict

The collision occurred just five minutes into Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Chelsea on September 6. During a chaotic scramble inside the penalty area, Gabriel's boot made contact with Martinez’s head, leaving the Argentine requiring immediate medical attention.

Referee Chris Kavanagh chose not to dismiss the Brazilian centre-back, with his view obscured by several players in the crowded box. The VAR team reviewed the challenge but opted against recommending a pitchside monitor check, allowing play to continue despite protests from the Blues squad.

The Premier League’s Key Match Incident Panel (KMI) has now reviewed the clash. All five members voted to support the on-field officials, absolving the Arsenal defender of violent conduct.



