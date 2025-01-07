Arsenal v Burnley - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Arsenal identify iconic midfielder for sporting director job! Tomas Rosicky 'leads contenders' to replace Mikel Arteta's right-hand man Edu Gaspar

Arsenal have reportedly identified iconic midfielder Tomas Rosicky for the sporting director role to replace Mikel Arteta's right-hand man Edu Gaspar.

  • Rosicky spent 10 years as an Arsenal player
  • Shares a close bond with Arteta and Per Mertesacker
  • Currently works as the sporting director at Sparta Prague
