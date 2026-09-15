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Destined for Bernabeu! Arsenal flop receives ultimate praise as Lazio boss Gennaro Gattuso declares defender 'worthy of Real Madrid' amid Serie A surge
Finding form in Italy
Tavares initially arrived at Arsenal from Benfica in 2021 amid high expectations, but he struggled to cement a regular place under Mikel Arteta. A series of loan spells followed, taking the Portuguese full-back to Marseille, Nottingham Forest, and eventually Lazio.
After an initial temporary switch to the Stadio Olimpico, the Italian side made his move permanent last year. Following a challenging previous campaign that saw Maurizio Sarri depart by mutual consent, the appointment of Gattuso has breathed new life into the squad.
Lazio have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the current Serie A season, securing three victories and a draw to take early control of the title race. Tavares has been instrumental in this resurgence, starting all but one of those fixtures and establishing himself as a vital cog in Gattuso’s tactical system.
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Gattuso makes massive Real Madrid claim
The new Lazio boss has been incredibly impressed by his left-back's technical and physical abilities. Speaking to DAZN, Gattuso suggested that the 26-year-old has the raw potential to represent the Bernabeu giants.
"I’ve always said that Tavares is worthy of Real Madrid," Gattuso remarked. "This is a player who ought to be at Real Madrid. He’s got everything it takes, he has pace, right foot, left foot."
Despite the glowing endorsement, the Italian tactician highlighted the mental hurdles Tavares has faced throughout his career. Gattuso compared the defender's unfulfilled potential to squandering a sudden fortune, noting: "He feels like someone who lost his parents young, received a big inheritance, and in five years it went up in smoke."
Gattuso remains convinced that the key to unlocking Tavares's true ceiling lies in building his confidence and focus. "He knows he has talent and could’ve had 10-12 years at Real Madrid with his qualities," he added. "You’ve just got to get him to understand. He is unusual and after a match he needs his time to recover, but he’s a good lad. You need to get into his head and make him understand."
Overcoming early setbacks
The endorsement from a World Cup winner marks a stark contrast to Tavares's difficult days in the Premier League. His £8 million transfer to Arsenal quickly turned sour as defensive inconsistencies saw him fall out of favour at the Emirates Stadium.
However, his extended run in Italian football has provided a much-needed platform for stability. Now in his third season with Lazio, Tavares appears to have finally settled in an environment that embraces his profile while allowing him to refine his game.
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Venezia test awaits
Tavares will look to continue his impressive run of form when Lazio travel to face newly promoted Venezia this weekend. Maintaining their strong start and solidifying their place in the top four is now the immediate priority for Gattuso's confident side.
If the Portuguese defender can sustain this high level of performance and heed his manager's guidance, he could finally live up to the immense potential that first brought him to Europe's elite leagues.
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