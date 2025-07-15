Newcastle United FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Arsenal told they are 'finished' as title rivals Liverpool eye £120m deal for Alexander Isak to cap off 'greatest transfer window of all time'

Arsenal fans are fuming as Liverpool eye a £120m deal for Alexander Isak to cap off the "greatest transfer window of all time". The 25‑year‑old Sweden international is a top target as the Reds seek a new frontman to boost their attack ahead of Darwin Nunez’s expected departure this summer.

  • Liverpool have reached out to Newcastle for Isak
  • Arsenal were also interested
  • Gooners believe Isak's addition could make Reds unstoppable
