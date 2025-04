'I'm done with this sh*t' - Arsenal fans RAGE at VAR over 'soft' Myles Lewis-Skelly penalty as spot-kick costs Gunners more points in slumping title chase at Everton Arsenal M. Lewis-Skelly Everton vs Arsenal Everton Premier League

Arsenal fans have been left raging at VAR after Myles Lewis-Skelly conceded a vital penalty against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.