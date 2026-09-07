Arsenal new boy Ezri Konsa reacts to 'superb' London derby debut after starring in comeback win over Chelsea

The transition into life at a new club can often be a daunting prospect, but Konsa appears to have taken to the Arsenal environment with remarkable ease. Stepping in for his full home debut, the former Aston Villa man looked like a seasoned veteran in Mikel Arteta's defensive unit. Despite the pressure of a London derby, Konsa flourished alongside Gabriel, providing the physical presence and tactical discipline required to nullify a dangerous Chelsea attack that had taken a very early lead through Morgan Rogers.

Reflecting on the atmosphere and the significance of the victory, Konsa was quick to credit the Arsenal faithful for their role in the comeback. "I really enjoyed the occasion. My first London derby and I thought the fans were fantastic, superb," the defender said. "They stayed behind us throughout the whole game; without them, these games are impossible. Conceding so early isn't great, and I know we take a lot of pride here in keeping clean sheets, but I thought the reaction was second to none, it was fantastic. It just goes to show the character and the mentality of this team."