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Moataz Elgammal

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham are locked in a fierce transfer battle for Brest defender Raphael Le Guen

Transfers
Arsenal
R. Le Guen
Brest
Crystal Palace
Fulham
Premier League
Ligue 1

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and Fulham have all identified Brest centre-back Raphael Le Guen as a primary transfer target this summer. Crystal Palace are currently leading the race for the defender, but Mikel Arteta's Arsenal could launch a late bid as they urgently seek defensive cover for William Saliba following his recent injury.

  • Crystal Palace lead the race

    According to L'Équipe and Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Le Guen this summer. The Premier League club have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Le Guen, although Brest have rejected their opening bid.

    Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage is driving the pursuit, as the club desperately need a new central defender. They have yet to replace Marc Guehi, who departed for Manchester City earlier this year, and require urgent reinforcements following Maxence Lacroix's recent transfer to Chelsea. Valued at €800,000 on Transfermarkt, Le Guen considers the project under Sage an ideal stepping stone for his development.

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    Arsenal seek defensive cover

    While Crystal Palace have taken the initiative, Arsenal are closely monitoring Le Guen. Arteta requires immediate short-term cover following a back injury to Saliba, which will keep him sidelined for the coming weeks.

    Arsenal have actively pursued more experienced options, with Ezri Konsa scheduled to undergo a medical tomorrow ahead of his expected transfer. However, the club failed in their attempt to sign Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen. Consequently, Arsenal maintain their interest in Le Guen. The London club view the defender, who made six Ligue 1 appearances last season, as an exciting long-term prospect who can provide further immediate defensive depth.

  • Fulham fall behind in the battle

    Fulham have also registered a strong interest in Le Guen, but Alvaro Arbeloa's side appear to be losing ground in the transfer battle. Fulham have sold Issa Diop to Ipswich Town and might also lose Jorge Cuenca to Benfica, leaving Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen as their primary central defenders. Fulham require urgent reinforcements and view the 19-year-old as an ideal solution. Despite their pressing need, Fulham have struggled to match the swift progress made by Crystal Palace in negotiations. Le Guen prefers the sporting project presented by Sage over other options.

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    What's next for Le Guen?

    Crystal Palace will likely submit an improved offer to Brest in the coming days to finalise the transfer. If Arsenal decide to accelerate their pursuit to secure an additional option alongside Konsa, a bidding war could quickly emerge. Le Guen must soon decide whether to honour his verbal agreement with Crystal Palace or wait for a concrete proposal from Arsenal.