Arsenal, Calafiori back in the squad: the national team is smiling too

Good news for Arsenal, who, ahead of tomorrow's Champions League round of 16 first leg away to Bayer Leverkusen, welcome back Riccardo Calafiori and William Saliba. Both players trained with the squad today.

As for Calafiori, we recall that the former Bologna defender had to leave the pitch in the 76th minute of Saturday's FA Cup match against Mansfield Town due to a problem with his right thigh.

"Both had minor niggles and didn't feel comfortable continuing. We knew this could be a possibility, especially in the conditions we are playing in today. So, we had to take them off," said Mikel Arteta, manager of the Gunners, after the final whistle.