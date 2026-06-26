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Muhammad Zaki

Arsenal prepare second Bruno Guimaraes bid after Newcastle shut down initial approach from Premier League champions

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B. Guimaraes
Arsenal
Newcastle United
Brazil
World Cup
Premier League

Arsenal have seen an opening £55 million bid for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes rejected, but the Premier League champions are already readying an improved offer, according to reports. The Gunners have identified the Brazilian international as a priority addition to Mikel Arteta's midfield following his stellar performances at the 2026 World Cup.

  • Gunners see opening bid knocked back

    The north London side submitted an initial offer of £55 million for the 28-year-old, who has become the heartbeat of Eddie Howe’s side since arriving on Tyneside. However, Newcastle have made it clear they will do everything in their power to keep their captain, especially with the Brazilian under contract until June 2028.

    Despite the resistance, the Gunners are not discouraged and have already signalled their intent to return with a second, improved bid, according to Globo. Arsenal boss Arteta is determined to add elite ball-retention and tactical composure to his squad as they prepare to defend their domestic crown. The interest is led by sporting director Andrea Berta, who has been a long-term admirer of the midfielder since the director's time at Atletico Madrid.


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  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-NEWCASTLEAFP

    Newcastle stand firm on star man

    Although Newcastle will not participate in European competitions next season, the majority owners, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), are under no pressure to sell their most influential player. Guimaraes is not only a vital tactical component but a fan favourite at St James' Park, making any potential exit a significant blow to the club’s long-term ambitions.

    The Magpies are aware that the lure of joining the reigning champions could be difficult for any player to ignore. However, they remain in a strong negotiating position due to the length of his current deal. While Arsenal’s initial £55m valuation fell short of expectations, the Tyneside outfit is preparing for the possibility that the London club will return with a concrete financial package that tests their resolve.


  • World Cup heroics fuel transfer fire

    Guimaraes is currently cementing his status as one of the world's premier midfielders while on international duty with Brazil. He has been one of the standout performers in the group stages of the 2026 World Cup, consistently dictating play and providing a creative spark for the Selecao. The midfielder has already registered three assists in the tournament, including two in a victory over Scotland, as Brazil prepare for their knockout clash against Japan.

    While the player is aware of the dialogue between the clubs, the report adds that he is attempting to remain focused on his country's quest for a sixth star. His individual brilliance on the global stage has only served to increase his market value, justifying Arsenal's aggressive interest. Last season, he proved his worth by racking up 17 goal contributions across 41 appearances for Newcastle.

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  • Arsenal Trophy ParadeGetty Images Sport

    Arteta's summer of evolution

    The pursuit of Guimaraes is just one part of a wider strategy to ensure Arsenal remain at the pinnacle of English football. The club has already been active in the market, having confirmed the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen for £34.5 million. Strengthening the midfield is the next logical step for Arteta as he looks to evolve his technical system.

    Further forward, the Gunners are also keeping close tabs on Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as a top target, despite a potential £100 million price tag. By targeting established Premier League stars like Guimaraes and Rogers, Arsenal are sending a clear message to their rivals that they intend to dominate the division for years to come. For now, all eyes remain on whether a second bid for Newcastle's number 39 will be enough to break the deadlock.

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