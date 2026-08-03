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Arsenal see opening Bruno Guimaraes bid rejected as Newcastle fight to keep captain
Magpies stand firm against Gunners' opening move
Newcastle have rejected an opening offer from Arsenal for the services of Guimaraes following a direct talks, according to Sky Sports. The Gunners, fresh from their domestic success, have identified the 28-year-old as a priority target to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new campaign. However, the hierarchy at St James' Park has made it clear that they have no intention of letting their star man leave without a fight.
Despite the initial rejection, Arsenal are currently discussing internally whether to return with an improved offer. The Brazilian midfielder, who arrived from Lyon for £40m in 2022, has become the heartbeat of the Newcastle team, making 195 appearances and scoring 31 goals.
- AFP
Guimaraes takes matters into his own hands
The situation has been complicated by the player's own desire to move to north London. The midfielder has reportedly travelled to the club's pre-season training camp in La Manga, Spain, with the sole intention of submitting a formal transfer request and holding showdown talks to force his exit from the club.
The midfielder’s frustration has been fuelled by the departures of key figures, including former head coach Eddie Howe and teammates like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. Guimaraes previously paid tribute to his former boss on social media, writing: "King of this club!! Thanks for everything you've done for us. I loved enjoying our time together. Thanks for making me a better player and person!"
Matthias Jaissle faces immediate squad crisis
The brewing transfer saga presents an immediate headache for Jaissle, who is expected to take the reins at St James' Park but has yet to be officially unveiled as manager. The 38-year-old tactician had planned to build his team around the Brazilian captain, but he now faces the prospect of losing the club's most influential player before even taking charge for his first competitive game.
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Sweepings changes continue at St James' Park
The potential departure of Guimaraes would be another significant milestone in a summer of upheaval for the Magpies. The club has already been active in the market, recently triggering a £25.7m release clause for goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek to compete with 34-year-old Nick Pope.
Newcastle have a pre-season clash against Valencia scheduled for Saturday, giving Jaissle very little time to settle his squad. Guimaraes is expected to join the group in Spain for training, but his focus remains firmly on securing a move to the Emirates.
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