Arsenal discover Anthony Gordon price tag as Gunners aim to beat Liverpool & Man Utd to Newcastle star

It is not the first time that Gordon has seen a move away from Tyneside mooted. Back in 2024, a return to his Merseyside roots at boyhood club Liverpool was speculated on - with a difficult summer, which included European Championship duty with England, messing with the jet-heeled winger’s head.

Gordon has since told the Daily Mail: “It was difficult for me because one, I had the Euros, which was horrendous for me mentally. I was there but I wasn’t playing. Then I had the transfer stuff. With PSR [profit and sustainability rules], I thought I was going to leave at some point in the window. It didn’t happen. I had to get my head around that [idea of joining Liverpool] to begin with, and then to get my head around it again [when it didn’t happen] was hard. I’m a human being. It’s really difficult.”

Fresh links to Liverpool have been played down, with Gordon saying early in 2026 when asked about his future: “It’s the same old, same old. I haven’t heard anything, they might want to tell me before they tell you (the media). I have gone through enough transfer stuff now to know that it is all a load of rubbish.

“I am focused on me and focused on the team, I am focused on right now. You look too far in the future and you start to underperform. And believe me I have done that (before) and I am not going to do that now.”