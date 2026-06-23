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Ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey lands first permanent managerial post after retiring at the age of 35
A new chapter at the Kassam Stadium
Oxford United have confirmed the arrival of Ramsey as the club's new Men’s Team Head Coach, beating out several candidates to secure the services of the budding tactician. Ramsey has been viewed as one of the most promising young coaches in the British game, having transitioned quickly into the dugout following the conclusion of his illustrious playing career.
Speaking after his appointment was made official, Ramsey expressed his pride at taking the reins, stating: “It’s an honour and privilege to be appointed Head Coach of Oxford United. From my discussions with the Club, I can sense the ambition and desire for success, which gives me great excitement about this opportunity.”
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Drawing inspiration from the greats
Having worked under legendary figures such as Arsene Wenger and Massimiliano Allegri, Ramsey is expected to bring a wealth of top-level experience to the Championship side.
“This is a moment I have been preparing for over many years,” Ramsey explained. “I’ve played under some of the best managers in the game and experienced high-pressure environments throughout my career. I want to use what I’ve learnt to bring a culture of high standards, professionalism and work ethic to this talented group of players.”
High expectations from the board
The Oxford United hierarchy were reportedly blown away by Ramsey’s vision for the club during a rigorous interview process. Chairman Dusan Bogdanovic highlighted that the former midfielder's personal drive aligned perfectly with the long-term goals of the U's.
“From the moment we met with Aaron to discuss this opportunity, we knew his ambitions and desire to succeed matches those we have for the Club,” Bogdanovic said. “The process was thorough and considered, reflecting the importance of this decision.”
“We were determined to find a leader who can help shape this next stage of our development. Aaron impressed at every stage and we are confident he is the right person to take this Club forward.”
Preparation for the new campaign
Ramsey, who retired at 35 after a brief final playing stint and interim coaching role at his boyhood club Cardiff City, takes over just as the squad returns for pre-season. Head of Football Operations Ed Waldron confirmed that the club will spend the coming weeks strengthening the squad to match the new manager's tactical blueprint.
Waldron commented: “Aaron's passion and determination to succeed in this role is clear for all to see. His footballing ideas match those that we have for the Club and the squad, which makes this the right appointment at the right time. This is an important period for the Club, with pre-season set to begin and key work being done on the squad.”