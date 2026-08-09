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'Not sure why no one has signed him' - Arsenal urged to launch £40m Man Utd transfer raid after Vinicius Junior blow
Gunners miss out on Brazilian icon
Arsenal have seen their hopes of landing a marquee signing dashed after Vinicius Jr signed a new contract that keeps him at the Bernabeu until June 2032. The Gunners had sensed an opportunity during a tense contract dispute between the Brazilian and Real Madrid, with Arteta even sending personal messages to the forward. The failure to land the winger leaves a void in Arteta's plans as he seeks to add more firepower to a squad that recently clinched the Premier League title.
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Gallas urges move for Rashford
With the Vinicius deal off the table, William Gallas believes Marcus Rashford represents a viable and high-quality alternative for the north London club. The England international is currently in limbo after his loan spell at Barcelona concluded without a permanent transfer. Gallas believes the 28-year-old would be the perfect addition to a squad that needs more depth to compete on multiple fronts after winning the Premier League title last season.
Speaking on the situation, Gallas told iPredicta: "Of course, Marcus Rashford would be a great option for Arsenal’s attack. I think he had a great season, and I’m sure some clubs will try to jump on that situation. I don’t think he will stay at Manchester United. I’m not sure why no one has signed him yet, maybe because the price is too high."
The former Arsenal captain continued his analysis by highlighting Rashford's intentions: "He wants to leave Man United, otherwise, he would not have gone on loan to Barcelona. He will try to find a solution to leave the club and to sign a long contract with another British club. So now the question is if Man United are ready to sell him. That is the question. We have to know the answer."
Uncertainty surrounds United forward
United are reportedly ready to sanction a sale for Rashford for a fee in the region of £40 million. This price tag applies to most suitors, though it is understood the Red Devils would block any potential move to rivals Manchester City or Liverpool. Rashford spent the previous campaign on loan in La Liga, but Barcelona manager Hansi Flick recently confirmed that the club decided against a permanent transfer in favour of other targets.
Reflecting on Rashford's time in Spain, Hansi Flick offered a glowing tribute to the forward during his departure. "What I can say about Marcus is I appreciate a lot to work with him," Flick admitted. "Sometimes it's not always that you do know what happens with players who are on loan. I think our situation is not easy for that. But I appreciate working with him a lot; he's a fantastic player and a fantastic person."
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Arsenal's summer business continues under Arteta
While the Vinicius snub was a disappointment, Arsenal have already been active in the market to ensure they remain competitive. The club has secured deals for Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis, and Illan Meslier so far this summer. Arteta is determined to avoid stagnation following their recent title triumph, and adding a player of Rashford's experience could provide the necessary depth.
The Gunners have a busy schedule ahead, beginning with a Community Shield clash against Man City before starting their title defence against Coventry City on August 21. Integrating a new forward quickly will be a priority for Arteta if he intends to maintain their domestic dominance.
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