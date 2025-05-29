Arsenal 2024-25 season ratings - every player ranked: From relentless Declan Rice to underwhelming Martin Odegaard

The Gunners didn't win any silverware, but they still had a campaign to remember regardless

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

After pushing Manchester City to the limit for two years running, many expected Arsenal to take that next step in 2024-25 and win a trophy, if not the Premier League title altogether. For a multitude of reasons, that didn't quite come to fruition.

Mikel Arteta's men finished second once again, tying Arsene Wenger's past incarnation of the Gunners as the only two teams to place as runners-up in the Premier League for three seasons on the spin. Perhaps there is solace for the Spaniard knowing the Arsenal of old went on to win the title afterwards.

Away from domestic action, Arteta's Arsenal made a significant breakthrough in Europe, destroying holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, before falling to a supremely talented Paris Saint-Germain outlet. Nevertheless, that represents progress on the biggest stage.

Arsenal's season was, for the most part, derailed by a string of injuries to key players at the worst possible time, and a streamlined squad found it difficult to cope even at the best of times. Exiting the campaign though, Arteta has claimed he knows what to do to end the men's team's drought.

GOAL rates every Arsenal player from an up-and-down season at the Emirates...