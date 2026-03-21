'It hurts a lot' - Arne Slot slams underperforming Liverpool stars as Champions League hopes take a dent with Brighton defeat

Slot shared his thoughts after the game, telling reporters: "Of course now looking at the league table, this loss hurts a lot and it should hurt us a lot, But the main problem is that we are in this position because we dropped a point at Wolves in the last minute from a deflected shot. That [Tottenham] goal last week in the 90th minute is, I would say, even a bigger problem than losing away at Brighton."

The Liverpool boss also shared his thoughts on reaching double figures for defeats, adding: "It says a few things. First of all, it says how and what great teams Liverpool has had in the last 10 years, I think. And a great manager, by the way, as well. I could come up [and] tell you all the reasons why we've lost 10 times this season. Now one of them we just heard – late goals – and I think today sums it all up in terms of injury problems this season. To go without three great goalscorers, it's never helpful for any team. And again, the right full-back position... but, OK, it's not my job to find excuses – my job is to find answers. That's what I tried to do again today and it worked out, in my opinion, not too bad in the first 45 minutes because we were playing with them and we were, in my opinion, close. They were a few times close, we were two times close. In the second half, they were the better team."