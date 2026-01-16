Arne Slot reveals Liverpool's transfer plans after Conor Bradley injury leaves Reds desperately short in defence

Slot has acknowledged that Liverpool’s recruitment team is fully aware of the precarious situation the squad now finds itself in, though he stopped short of promising an immediate dip into the transfer market. The injury to Bradley has left the Reds threadbare at the back, sparking intense speculation that the club may be forced to accelerate their summer plans to bring in cover this month.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Burnley clash, Slot was candid about the internal discussions taking place in the background. "I think everyone is aligned about the challenges we are facing," the Dutchman said when pressed on potential signings. "That's not to say that we are going to act, but everyone is aligned on what we are facing. There's no-one who has a different opinion about it. But that's not to say that anything is going to happen."