'Following the rules is all I ask!' - Arne Slot rages over 'clear' Marc Guehi red card escape as Mohamed Salah denied '100 out of 100' goal in Liverpool's defeat to Man City

Slot told reporters, having been frustrated by a number of big calls in meetings with City across his two seasons as Liverpool manager: “When you ask me about what decision, I thought what do you mean, the disallowed goal at City, the penalty they got in the away game against us, the clear red card on Mo Salah in the second half here, or the penalty they got in the second half, or do you mean this [Szoboszlai red card] decision?

“That's only over two games, and the ones that follow Liverpool know how many decisions I can come up with in all the other games as well, all the big decisions that could have gone in some situation to a 50-50.

“I can live with the fact, although I don't like it, that the referee follows the rulebook and Dominik makes a foul on Haaland in that situation which is a clear shirt-pull and he was through on goal so he would have scored. That's a red card. I think the Sunderland manager [Liverpool’s next opponents] is really happy he gives a red card.

“If you follow the rulebook, and you have a clear shirt-pull by Guehi on Mo Salah, who for eight years has been scoring that ball 100 times out of 100 - a bit of an exaggeration - and it is not a red card, then there is more of my frustration.

“I can live with the red card for Dom. If you like football you say 'ah, leave it as a goal, it's good for them and good for everyone' but as the Sunderland manager you prefer to see it as a red card. That's the rule and following the rules is all I ask...My main frustration is in the shirt-pull on Mo Salah at 0-0, clear and open, one vs one on the goalkeeper.”

