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Arne Slot reckons PSG 'won't be happy' with Liverpool draw as coach makes case for optimism against Champions League holders
Liverpool cruise past Galatasaray
Liverpool overcame a first-leg deficit to beat Galatasaray 4-1 on aggregate in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday at Anfield. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah gave Slot's men a big win and set up a date with defending champions PSG. Luis Enrique's side also reached the last eight of the competition in impressive style. PSG beat Chelsea home and away to secure an 8-2 aggregate win over the Blues and continue the defence of their title.
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Slot confident PSG 'won't be happy' to face Reds
Slot spoke about the prospect of facing PSG in an interview with TNT Sports after the game. He said: "Last season against PSG we were completely outplayed away from home, we played a great game at Anfield but lost on penalties. To be fair, they haven't dropped their standards. It was hardly possible for them to improve but they've been very impressive until now. I don't think they will be that happy to play for us after seeing our performance tonight, and last season we were the only team who took them to extra-time and penalties."
Slot thrilled by Galatasaray win
Slot also spoke about his team's performance against Galatasaray and was thrilled with the victory. He explained: "I liked almost every single minute. I liked the way we played, the way we pressed, the reaction of the fans when Galatasaray were doing what I expected them to do. They were on the floor, waving, trying to kill our momentum, but the fans reacted straight away and so did our players. The only thing I could complain about was throughout this season we've created so many chances than we've scored, and even today we've underperformed against our xG! That's hardly possible [when you score four goals].
"Just before half-time we had the penalty, and then we had a couple more chances. There were so many chances, and the good thing is we've had very good halves and then dropped our intensity for 10 or so minutes which is when the other team usually score. Today we didn't drop our level at all. The other team didn't have a chance, I think. We kept on creating our own chances, and it's a good win, a good performance.”
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Champions League quarter-finals set
The quarter-finals of the Champions League are now set and have produced some intriguing ties. Barcelona will take on Atletico in an all La Liga affair, while Real Madrid's win over Manchester City means they go on to face Harry's Kane's Bayern Munich. The other tie sees Premier League leaders Arsenal face Sporting CP.
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