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'Far too easy' - Arne Slot tries to explain Liverpool struggles as Aston Villa make it TWENTY losses for Reds in nightmare season
Slot laments how Reds 'crumbled'
The Dutchman offered a damning assessment of his side's mental fortitude after seeing them fall apart in the second half against Aston Villa. Despite a competitive opening, the Reds were unable to handle the pressure once Unai Emery’s side took the lead, leading to a result that casts a long shadow over the final week of the season.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Slot said: "We've conceded far too many goals - but I think we've also scored not enough goals. We were fully in the game, fully able maybe to get a result but I agree that after it went 2-1 we crumbled." The Reds boss later told BBC MOTD: "After 2-1 it went away from us. Before that I think we started well in the first 10 minutes of the second half then we had control of the game without creating chances - but that is not the first time this season."
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Awful away record haunts Liverpool's season
The defeat in the West Midlands marks a staggering 20th loss of the season across all competitions, a figure that includes their Community Shield penalty shootout defeat. Liverpool's inability to perform away from Anfield has been the defining characteristic of their decline, especially against high-calibre opposition.
Slot struggled to pinpoint the exact cause of the issues on the road but admitted the manner of the goals conceded was unacceptable. "In general teams struggle more away from home but for a top team like us it's far too many losses and dropped points," he admitted. "That hugely has to do with the way we concede is far too easy in general. We have chances but we've not been as clinical in fishing them this season as we were last season. It doesn't help that Alexander Isak has hardly played for us or that Hugo Ekitike has been unavailable. It is what it is. Next week, Brentford is where our focus is."
Defensive woes and fan frustration boil over
The statistics make for grim reading for the Liverpool faithful, who were seen leaving the away end early for the second consecutive weekend. Liverpool have now conceded more than 50 goals in a 38-game Premier League campaign for the first time, while also proving incredibly vulnerable to set-pieces. This defensive fragility was exploited by Ollie Watkins, who remarked: "They're disjointed at the back and I feel like there's a lot of space for me to run into. I'm going to get chances against them."
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Uncertain future amid the fight for Champions League spot
Despite the toxic atmosphere and poor results, Slot has remained defiant about his position at the helm. The Dutchman has insisted he never considered resigning and believes he will lead the team next term. "I don’t think I am deciding alone by myself, but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season," he stated earlier this week. The Reds must now dust themselves down for a final-day clash with Brentford, where Champions League qualification is still technically at stake.