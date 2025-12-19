Arne Slot confirms he won't speak about Mohamed Salah during AFCON as Liverpool boss claims bust-up is behind pair with 'actions speak louder than words' message

After emerging from the bench to help Liverpool return to winning ways against Brighton last weekend, Salah has now joined up with the Egypt squad for AFCON, which begins on Sunday when hosts Morocco face Comoros.

The former Roma and Chelsea winger replaced the injured Joe Gomez in the first half of the 2-0 win over Brighton, going on to set up Hugo Ekitike for his second goal of the afternoon with an in-swinging corner on the hour mark.

It was Salah’s first appearance for Liverpool after he was left out of their Champions League win over Inter Milan on 9 December following an explosive interview in the aftermath of his side’s 3-3 league draw with Leeds United three days earlier.