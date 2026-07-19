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Ryan Tolmich

Argentina player ratings vs Spain: No fairy tale this time! Lionel Messi goes missing in World Cup final as Albiceleste pay for Enzo Fernandez's foolish red card

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Spain vs Argentina

As time ticked on and the shadows continued to envelop the pitch in New Jersey, Argentina kept waiting. Surely, the moment would arrive, right? It always does? For the last two World Cups, there was always a Lionel Messi moment of magic, and it always seemed to arrive when Argentina needed it most.

And so they waited and waited and waited, but it never came. Instead, it was Spain who capitalised on their moment, securing a 1-0 win over an Argentina team that never quite rediscovered the spark that has so often carried them over the line

After producing zero shots through the first 106 minutes, Argentina finally had to pick one out of the back of their own net. It came from the foot of Ferran Torres, who latched onto Nico Williams' knock-down to smash home a World Cup-winner, ensuring that Messi and co. would leave North America empty-handed.

The truth is that they never got close. Spain, as expected, dominated the ball. Argentina, as expected, were content to wait for a time to strike. Maybe they waited too long, but there's an equal chance that they would have been waiting all night because nothing ever seemed to be coming.

Their hopes, in truth, went up in smoke three minutes into second-half stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a clumsy challenge in midfield. With his second yellow, that Chelsea midfielder earned his marching orders, leaving Argentina chasing shadows that they weren't particularly close to catching even at full-strength. At that point, they had zero shots on target, and it stayed that way until the end.

And then it ended, in frustration, in disappointment and, realistically, in about as uneventful a way as it could for Argentina. This is a team that always conjured their fantasy storybook ending. Reality was much colder, though.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from New Jersey...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Emiliano Martinez (9/10):

    Made a bunch of saves, most of them easy but all of them crucial. There was nothing he could do on the goal, though, as he was left unable to make the one last save that Argentina needed.

    Nicolas Tagliafico (8/10):

    Did a magnificent job marshalling Yamal, who was generally a non-factor. Had more defensive contributions than anyone on the field, which is why Spain largely stopped going down that side.

    Lisandro Martinez (5/10):

    Picked up a silly yellow card with a foul 60 yards from goal. Moments later, he was forced off with an injury. Not how he would have wanted this to go.

    Cristian Romero (6/10):

    The second Argentina centre-back to go down with an apparent injury. Lasted 26 more minutes than his partner but, weirdly, he didn't have too many big defensive moments.

    Gonzalo Montiel (7/10):

    Did a lot of really important work defensively, headlined by a big clearance to halt a big Spain attack early in the second half. Minutes later, he was replaced by Molina.

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    Midfield

    Nico Gonzalez (5/10):

    Tossed into the XI after helping to change the game against England. Never did much of anything before being pulled at half-time for Paredes, the same player he replaced last time.

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Several fouls and some decent defensive contributions, but did very little to seize control of the game.

    Enzo Fernandez (3/10):

    Totally deserved his sending-off. Was on a yellow card and still absolutely clattered Cubarsi. Making matters worse? That first yellow card was for dissent! You have to be smarter, particularly in a World Cup final.

    Rodrigo De Paul (5/10):

    Some good work on the right, but nothing that really stood out, largely because Argentina never really did anything with the ball.

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    Attack

    Julian Alvarez (5/10):

    Plenty of running, but offered absolutely nothing on the attacking side. Not totally his fault given the way the game was played, but Alvarez didn't do anything to change it, either.

    Lionel Messi (5/10):

    Spain completely took him out of the game. He rarely received the ball and, when he did, it was often on the sideline with nowhere to go. This was as quiet a Messi performance as you'll ever see, which is a credit to Spain's ability to marshal him into the right areas for them.

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    Subs & Manager

    Nicolas Otamendi (7/10):

    Never easy coming on early, particularly as a centre-back. Great clearance on a Spain chance early in the second half. Had no shortage of defensive contributions and bailed Argentina out a few times.

    Leandro Paredes (6/10):

    Came on, got a yellow and then walked the line the whole rest of the way. Was physical, almost too much so at times, but never actually won the ball with it.

    Nahuel Molina (5/10):

    Spain went down his side often after he replaced Montiel. Lost Williams on the winner.

    Facundo Medina (6/10):

    Brought on to provide stability and provided a good clearance quickly. Wasn't as helpful once Argentina had to chase the game, though.

    Giuliano Simeone (3/10):

    Got lost on the goal, which simply can't happen. Then had a chance to equalise and skied it.

    Marcos Senesi (6/10):

    Entered the game just before Torres' winner, which immediately made his presence less helpful.

    Lionel Scaloni (5/10):

    His team never had an ounce of control. To be fair, there was little he could do to get it, particularly once Fernandez was sent off, but there were no tactical answers for what Spain were doing.